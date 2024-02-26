Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal for the 34-bed home for adults with complex health needs centred on land off Hartfield Close, Hasland and included an allocation of 17 on-site parking spaces.

Thirty-two objections from local residents were lodged with Chesterfield Borough Council as was a submission from a planning consultant acting for 25 residents.

The majority of objections highlighted concerns about the use of Hartfield Close to access the site, given that parking occurs on both sides of the road with vehicles parking on the pavement which narrows the width of the highway.

Planners have turned down an application for this proposed care home on land off Hartfield Close, Hasland.

Will Johnson, whol lives on the close, stated: “Access in general to the estate, at best, is limited and during peak times is borderline dangerous. Access to the adjoining roads (Hartfield Court and Stanier Court) is, at best, limited due to the overflow parking on the Hartfield Close During construction, access to heavy plant and raw material transport will cause havoc on the estate. Hartfield Close only just manages to accommodate the traffic for residents let alone access to another business. While conjecture, it has been suggested the available parking spaces on the new property will NOT be sufficient at peak times for both visitors and staff forcing people to park on Hartfield Close or the adjoining access roads.

Mr Johnson wrote: “While I appreciate and support the need for such a facility in the Chesterfield area I do have to wonder how much thought and research went into the choice of site here.”

Adly Shirbini, who lives on the close, wrote: “We’re already overwhelmed with cars parked in the area and there isn’t enough parking in the plans for all the staff, visitors and emergency services that will be at the facility.”

A report to the council’s planning committee stated: “The existing parking on the road which on occasions leads to obstruction of the highway is ultimately a matter for the police and highway authority to enforce. It is not reasonable grounds to refuse the application for highway safety reasons.”