Planners give provisional go-ahead for new community hub as part of Derbyshire town’s £25.2m revamp

Council planners have given a provisional go-ahead for a new high quality ‘landmark’ community and commercial centre building as part of a £25.2m town deal regeneration scheme for a Derbyshire town.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved its own council’s planning application at a meeting on June 24 for the new two-storey Pavilion building which will include a business centre, a library and public conveniences on Market Place, in Staveley, near Markham Hall, Tilly’s Tavern and the Healthy Living Centre.

The Pavilion is part of the Market Square Refurbishment plan and the Staveley 21 project for the north Derbyshire town which is included in the overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme overseen by the borough council and the Staveley Town Board.

A council spokesperson stated: “The building would provide a new landmark within Staveley town centre.

The Proposed Chesterfield Borough Council Staveley Pavilion Which Is Part Of The Staveley 21 Project

“It features traditional features including arches, red brick and a pitched roof together with more modern features such as metal fins and lightweight expanses of glazing which results in a building that would create a distinctive architectural focal point in the Market Place.”

The development will see the demolition of a market store and toilet block building before the two-storey mixed-use Pavilion building is built to provide new library space on the ground floor, facilities such as office space and toilets, market amenity facilities including a store and a toilet, and a new business centre on the first floor with offices and meeting spaces.

It will be located in and on the edge of the town, district and local service centres, according to the council, with public transport, walking and cycling options to prioritise the needs of pedestrians.

The Derbyshire County Council Highways Authority stated the Pavilion is not likely to have significant adverse traffic impacts but after it raised concerns about the nearby public highway plans have been amended and it has been agreed there is scope to provide additional cycle parking facilities as part of wider improvements.

“It is sustainably located within Staveley town centre with regard to public transport accessibility and where there are shops and services… with a good level of accessibility for surrounding residential communities.”

The Pavilion is also to feature high-quality architecture that reflects the design, massing and materials of the adjacent, listed Markham Hall to create a new landmark building for the town centre, according to the council.

Yorkshire Water and Chesterfield Borough Council’s Design Service Drainage team, who both raised no objections, have advised that there should be separate systems for foul and surface water drainage and the site is not deemed to be at risk of flooding.

The Coal Authority and the Environmental Health department are also satisfied with the development after a ground investigation report and Coal Mining Risk Assessment were carried out.

Plans are also due to be amended to enclose the Pavilion entrance after Derbyshire Constabulary raised concerns that the original planned open area could attract anti-social behaviour.

The original planning application was publicised with letters to residents and three site notices but no representations were received, according to the borough council.

Staveley Town Council also raised no formal comments, however, Staveley Town Councillor, Paul Mann, had raised concerns with the borough council that the proposed location of the development might cut off trade for the town’s weekly market.

But it is hoped that the Pavilion will draw people into the market square and the borough council has stated that it will provide more commercial space in the town centre for businesses and also increase visibility into the market place.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposal would result in a well-designed building which would be considered to enhance Staveley Market Place and be a key feature of the vision to improve Staveley town centre.”

The council planning committee agreed to approve the application for the Pavilion subject to bat surveys after concerns were raised by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, and subject to amendments to enclose the open covered entrance along with the need to meet some administrative conditions.

The Pavilion will be part of a multi-million pound package of planned improvements to Staveley town centre including plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm.

And there are also plans for improved connections between the canal and the town centre with new lighting and signage.

Overall plans also feature a better Market Place design, an improved passive offer area with open space for events and gatherings, and making the area Wifi enabled with further shop improvements.

There are also plans for a tiered outdoor seating to support outdoor theatre and open-air cinema screenings, with play equipment to help make the marketplace more attractive to families.

New paving, lighting, street furniture and planting will also be planned to help create an enhanced atmosphere whilst new signage will help connect the town centre with Staveley’s other visitor attractions including the Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.