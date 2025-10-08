Planners give go-ahead for new Derbyshire village church hall despite lack of on-site parking

Planners have given the go-ahead for a run-down church hall to be demolished and replaced with a new modern venue for community functions and activities despite concerns about a lack of on-site parking.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee approved Dragonfly Management Ltd’s planning application at a meeting on October 1 for the old building on Church Street East, in Pinxton, to be torn down and replaced with a new church hall with a rear terrace and garden.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposal is considered to be a suitable scheme which benefits the locality by providing a contemporary community facility and associated green, garden space.

“The building reflects the tones of the existing building and has regard for other landmarks situated within Pinxton.

The Current St Helen'S Church Hall, On Church Street East, In Pinxton, Courtesy Of Bolsover District Council.

“While it would be preferred that parking is available on-site, it is noted that this would result in a visual and biodiversity detriment and there are provisions in place which facilitate visitors arriving by sustainable modes of transport.”

The new proposed church hall will be a predominantly red-brick building measuring 24.3metres long and 10metres wide and it will include a main hall, a kitchen, a store, male, female and accessible toilets, a plant room and an office space.

A terraced area is also planned at the rear of the site facing a greenspace with various trees, shrubs, hedgerows and grassed lawns to be planted with a hard landscaping area also proposed including tarmac paths, concrete paving and a resin garden path.

During a public consultation one neighbour raised concerns about possible traffic and safety issues because the scheme does not involve any parking at the site.

Plans For A New St Helen'S Church Village Hall, On Church Street East, At Pinxton, Courtesy Of Bolsover District Council.

Cllr Phil Smith praised the scheme but questioned why the new building had not been moved further back on the site to allow for parking at the front.

He told the meeting: “It will be used by local groups extensively and we all know what people are like and they tend to take cars to these sites and people will drive there and it might have been beneficial if the old building had been moved back five metres.”

However, council Development Management and Land Charges Manager Chris Whitmore said the new scheme will provide a more welcoming entrance by not having front-parking and because of the location it is hoped people will walk to the venue but if not there are parking opportunities available nearby.

He said: “We feel it’s a sustainable location and availability of street-parking means there will not be any highways’ safety impacts.”

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority also stated that there appears to be no material impact on the public highway and it raised no objections to the scheme.

District Cllr Tom Munro pointed out the village hall scheme is one of the projects to benefit from £15m of Government Levelling Up Regeneration Funding for improvement plans around the district aimed at enhancing shop fronts and establishing community and creative hubs.

Ward representative for Pinxton, District Cllr Mary Dooley, said: “It has been a long time coming this has. We have been talking about it for 18 months with meetings upon meetings.”

Cllr Dooley thanked council officer Lydia Carter for her work with the project which has triggered a ‘big interest’, according to Cllr Dooley, and she added that it will provide a place for people in the village to ‘meet and greet’.

The district council’s Urban Design Officer also stated the size and scale of the building reflects the scale and nature of the current building and that the new building will work well with the scale of the houses in the neighbourhood.

District Cllr Steve Fritchley said: “I think it’s a good conclusion for what they have been doing for 18 months. I am more than happy to support this and it’s a church hall so it’s got God on its side.”

The committee granted planning permission for the scheme with conditions including restricted construction times, the submission of a Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan, a Biodiversity Enhancement Plan, and that the safeguarding of hedgehogs and other wildlife must be considered during the site clearance.

Mr Whitmore added: “Officers are happy this is a high quality development and it has been designed in conjunction with our environment officer and he is happy.”