Planners dismiss council’s request for £2.6m in education funds for new Derbyshire housing scheme

Bolsover District Council planners have given the go-ahead for a housing scheme with 217 new homes after dismissing a request from the county’s education authority for a greater financial contribution of over £2.6m from the developer to support more school places.

The district council’s planning committee approved Marlena Przewuska’s application for the scheme on land near St Lawrence Avenue, Rotherham Road and Langwith Road, in Bolsover, despite a request from Derbyshire County Council to defer the decision and consider its call for more funding from the developer for primary and secondary education.

However, committee councillors voted by a majority during a meeting on October 1 to grant planning permission for the scheme after hearing how district council officers believe the development is sustainable and the county council’s request for over £2.6m towards education and school places was ruled out because it was felt it would leave the scheme unviable.

Chris Whitmore, district council Development Management and Land Charges Manager, told the meeting that Government policy is geared towards housing and where a scheme may not be viable the council always has to consider the impacts of viability.

Mr Whitmore said: “We understand the lack of school places is a negative implication but the Government says it will step in with capital funding from the Department for Education where we cannot meet school places and where there is a shortfall the Government will provide capital funding.”

Development plans include terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, a public space, a play area, an attenuation basin to store excess water, landscaping and infrastructure including two vehicle links to the north and two access roads from Langwith Road to the south along with a street connection to Foxglove Drive and Buckthorn Drive.

The applicant has also promised £850,000 of Section 106 financial infrastructure contributions which breaks down as £656,436 for education and £193,564 for highways alongside plans for 10per cent of the scheme’s properties to be affordable housing.

But Derbyshire County Council submitted a statement to the district council just before the planning committee meeting claiming that the specified contributions towards primary and secondary education requirements from the developer would result in a ‘grossly disproportionate shortfall’.

A county council spokesperson stated: “The county council is highly concerned that the report is premature if not erroneous in suggesting with a shortfall of this scale that the development can reasonably be regarded as sustainable.”

The county council requested a financial contribution of £2,606,079.04 towards the provision of additional education facilities for Bolsover Infant and Nursery School and Bolsover CofE Junior School, as well as for The Bolsover School for secondary education.

This amounted to a total of £3,588,340.46 of Section 106 financial contributions towards infrastructure expected from the developer including for education, a travel plan, green space and sports, healthcare, road network, bus service needs, traffic monitoring and the library.

Derbyshire County Council claimed there was a lack of information to gauge the possible impacts of the ‘shortfall’ and that it did not comply with the district council’s Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework and there has been no confirmation that the Department for Education will alleviate the ‘shortfall’.

The county council requested that the district council deferred any decision so a revised or new report could be produced with additional information and analysis to address its concerns.

However, the district council argued with a return for the developer of just 17.7per cent on the scheme, and with 10per cent of its properties allocated as affordable housing, and if it faced paying a total contribution of over £3.5m towards infrastructure – including the £2.6m expected for new school places – this would make the scheme unviable.

Mr Whitmore said the benefits of delivering housing weigh very heavily in favour of the application and the county council has not considered school place availability at New Bolsover Primary and Nursery School within two miles of the scheme.

The applicant has also adapted its scheme, according to the council, with further benefits by introducing a reduced number of properties, a bigger attenuation basin, a larger public open space and it has added air source heat pumps that can warm homes using outside heat.

However, the scheme attracted 41 objections during a public consultation with residents raising concerns about over-development and an increased pressure on the area’s infrastructure including education, highways and healthcare facilities.

Concerns also included a loss of green space, privacy and light, struggling drains and a feared flood risk along with worries about the scheme’s impact on wildlife.

Scarcliffe Parish Council objected to the scheme on the grounds that the highways will struggle and Old Bolsover Town Council also objected over claims there is a lack of capacity in the foul and surface water drainage system which it claims has been affected by the new Keepmoat housing development with residents complaining of toxic smells.

Town Cllr Paul Goodwin raised concerns that the Keepmoat development has brought more sewerage and drainage and he claims sewer gases have been going into properties so better ways of waste-water disposal are needed.

Derbyshire County Council’s flood team raised no objections to the scheme and Yorkshire Water stated certain conditions will need to be met to protect the aquatic environment and the Yorkshire Water infrastructure.

The county council’s highways authority has also confirmed that the scheme is acceptable from a highways perspective.

Agent Paul Butler, representing the applicant, told the meeting there have been no complaints from the statutory consultees and the Government provides a fall-back position for educational funding and the development will help to meet housing needs and provide jobs.

A further spokesperson for the applicant also argued the test for a scheme’s sustainability does not mean having to meet financial demands if they are disproportionate and unsustainable.

The spokesperson said: “We would say the request for £2.6m in education contributions is unreasonable and unsustainable and the overall Section 106 £3.5m – largely made up of [county] council contributions – is twice the level considered by the [district] council’s Local Plan.”

Bolsover District Council concluded the scheme, which falls into its Local Plan and provides affordable housing, is allowed some leeway to deliver the Government’s priority of housing and it would not be viable if it had to meet all the financial infrastructure contribution requests, particularly the county council’s.

District Cllr Steve Fritchley said: “We want growth don’t we? That’s the policy of the district council. We need housing and that’s a Government policy.”

The planning committee approved planning permission for the scheme with conditions including a sustainable drainage system, a management and maintenance plan, an operation maintenance plan and that the site should be developed with support systems of drainage for foul and surface water on and off-site.