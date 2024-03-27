Planners deliver a bitter blow to supporters of new micro pub bid to revitalise historic building in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jo and Will Mycroft’s bid to change the use of the former Fishers shop on High Street, Dronfield has been refused by North East Derbyshire District Council. Their application attracted five letters of objection to the planning authority and 17 in support.

Gary Robinson lives behind the listed building and also owns the Courtyard adjacent to the premises that ceased to trade as a butchers several years ago. He wrote: “I want to make it clear that my family and I do not want to stop the property being used and brought back to life for the benefit of the owners and Dronfield High Street. Our absolute main concern is in respect to noise, smells, the loss of privacy and the loss of quiet enjoyment of our family home. It is unclear from the plans if the area to the rear of the property is earmarked for outside drinking/eating. This area is immediately adjacent to the main part of our garden where my children play and is completely unsuitable for this use. The idea of having loud, potentially drunken people in that area in the day or late at night is concerning to say the least. We are also unclear about the proposed smoking area and how this will operate in practice and have grave concerns about this for reasons of noise and concentrated cigarette smoke in close proximity to our family garden and home.”

Francesca Bell, who also lives on High Street, wrote: “As a neighbouring residential property owner to the proposed public house I am concerned re increased noise pollution at the rear of said property caused by customer noise when using the outside decking/turfed areas and noise caused by coolers/extractor fans etc. during the proposed opening hours. This will be disruptive to sleep/relaxation.”

The former Fishers butchers shop on High Street, Dronfield has been vacant for several years,

Ms Bell further stated: “The proposed entrance/exit is onto a narrow public pavement situated on a bend which could be a danger to passing pedestrians if customers enter/leave the premises in groups. Whilst wanting to see the High Street prosper does it warrant another licensed premises when there are already two within 100 metres and a further two in close proximity?”

Nick Wheat, of Main Road, Holmesfield wrote: “At a recent meeting of Dronfield & District CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale), those members present unanimously supported the application to change of use for a micro-pub which are defined as small, owner-managed pubs with an uncompromising focus on cask-conditioned craft beers and ales, personal service and good conversation. Nationally, micro-pubs have been a welcome development regarding the modern pub scene given the worrying spate of permanent closures of more traditional pubs locally and nationally. Dronfield and its neighbouring villages have lost many pubs over recent years and a reversal of this trend is to be welcomed.”