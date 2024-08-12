Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Redundant farm buildings will become a hub for craft and wellbeing workshops and a classroom for young people after winning planning consent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebony Prior has been successful in her application to Bolsover District Council to repurpose a stable block and barn 90m east of Stone Barn, Upper Mill Farm, Hazelmere Road, Creswell.

Her proposals for rural crafts and artisan workshops, seasonal farm lunches/ suppers and Scout/Guide group visits have been supported by the council’s planners who have granted change of use permission for the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application triggered several objections from members of the public. Julie Sharp, who took up residency at the farm in 2016, said: “My first objection is the use of the lane from Hazelmere Road to Stone Barn where parking is proposed to be for up to 28 cars. This is a narrow single-track lane offering no passing places for cars. Furthermore, there is restricted visibility caused by blind bends as the lane follows the contour of the land. A further concern are the proposed parking bays on the lane which again would be on a very narrow lane area and obstruct the restricted byway. The lane is a very well-trodden footpath for walkers, families with children and dogs, offering access to Markland grips and Hollinhill grips from Hazelmere Road. In 2018 the lane became a restricted byway and we have seen more horse riders, cyclists, and disabled motor scooter use. I strongly believe the proposal to use the lane for access to the events centre parking will cause dangers and hazards to all that use it freely.

The site at Upper Mill Farm, Creswell, for which change of use permission has been granted to convert a stable block and barn into an educational and events base.

She further stated: “The proposed opening times would give rise to a constant movement of traffic and people causing light disturbance and noise pollution for us living in the farmhouse, which is only metres away from the proposed parking bays. This movement of evening traffic and noise will also heavily impact on the owls and bats of which we have in abundance around the farm.

“With these facilities being available for evening use this could mean that up to 50 visitors and 28 cars could be present at any one time.

"The proposed plans states that the evening activities will end at 10 pm, by that one can assume will be for paying guests. Once the guests have left there will need to be time considered beyond 10pm for the tidying and organising the closure of the events centre. This will create more traffic movement for people leaving the site thus extending the evening disturbance time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan proposed offers weekend opening times which are when the lane is at its busiest for walkers, families with young children, dogs, cycles, horses, and disabled wheelchair users. Each of whom are out to enjoy the rural idyl which Upper Mill Farm has maintained for centuries.”

Ms Sharp concluded: “I feel it is my responsibility as a guardian of this unique rural site to protect and maintain its natural habit and I look to the council to give very careful consideration to this application as I see you as the gatekeepers to protect our natural environment.”

The buildings were leased by Landmarks charity for 19 years until 2014 as part of their training and education provision for people with disabilities.