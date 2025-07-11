Planners approve controversial application to allow travelling showpeople to live in mobile homes on rural site in Derbyshire

Planners have approved a controversial application that will enable travelling showpeople to live in four mobile homes on a site in rural Derbyshire.

The change of use application for land at Station Yard, off Chesterfield Road, Pleasley centres on an established showman’s yard at the end of a private access road. Plans include a new access road off the existing privately owned road to the proposed residential plots where mobile homes would be in use throughout the year. The applicants, intended occupants and successors in title have a legal right over the existing road which also serves nine residential properties known as Midland Cottages.

More than 20 letters of objections from individual households were submitted to Bolsover District Council. Several people put their names to a standard letter which highlighted that residential mobile homes are not in keeping with the surrounding buildings, that Pleasley already has a mobile home site less than a mile from the proposed location and that the site would be visible from the walking trail on the nature reserve.

Correspondence included a collective letter which stated: “We, the landowners of the access road to Midland Cottages write to confirm that that the rights granted to property owners using this road are limited strictly to the maintenance and repair of existing facilities as outlined in the title deeds.

"No right is granted to install, modify or add any additional systems or infrastructure beyond what currently exists. Accordingly, we do not grant permission for the road to be dug up or otherwise disturbed to accommodate new systems or utilities.

"Any such activity would cause significant disruption to all residents and adversely affect their daily access and quality of life. The residents of Midland Cottages are united in their objection to any alteration or interference with the access road.

"We therefore request that no such works be planned or initiated without express legal authority and the full written consent of the landowners.”

A council officer’s report recommended that the application be approved, stating: “A significant material planning consideration is that a large part of the site has planning permission for a single caravan for travelling showpeople and equipment, which has established a significant section of the site as previously developed land. The application raises no concerns regarding impacts on the rural character of the environment, design and character, residential amenity, biodiversity, land contamination and stability, flooding and drainage.”