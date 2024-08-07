Planners have consented to an application to convert a former live music venue in Chesterfield into a place of worship

Lifehouse Church has successfully bid for change of use of Beetwell House on Beetwell Street which was formerly home to The Avenue where stars such as Happy Mondays, Cast, The Selecter and Dodgy performed. The Avenue closed in 2019.

The proposal, which was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, includes a coffee shop which would be open during the week when the church is not used for worship.

New windows would be installed on the Hipper Street side of the building which is currently a bland elevation.