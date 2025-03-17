Plans to erect four buildings to house business units have been passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will take place on land to the north-east of Green Pilings, Smithy Brook Road, Renishaw.

Ten units for uses such as general industrial, storage, office, research and development will occupy the portal framed buildings. There will be 66 parking spaces and provision for 16 bikes. A new 60m length of hedgerow will be planted.

David Green’s application for planning permission was granted by North East Derbyshire District Council. The site was previously used for container storage.