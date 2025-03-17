Planners approve bid to erect business units on former container storage site
Plans to erect four buildings to house business units have been passed.
The development will take place on land to the north-east of Green Pilings, Smithy Brook Road, Renishaw.
Ten units for uses such as general industrial, storage, office, research and development will occupy the portal framed buildings. There will be 66 parking spaces and provision for 16 bikes. A new 60m length of hedgerow will be planted.
David Green’s application for planning permission was granted by North East Derbyshire District Council. The site was previously used for container storage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.