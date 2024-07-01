Planners approve application to build 14 affordable homes in Derbyshire village
A not for profit housing company plans to build 14 new homes in a Derbyshire village.
Futures Housing Group propose to build four one-bedroom bungalows, nine two bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses in a field to the west of 11 Oakwell Drive, Crich.
An application for planning permission has been approved by Amber Valley Borough Council.
