The application is for a site at Calagran Four Paws and Quarantine on Deepsick Lane, Arkwright Town where the proposed building containing ten kennels and a kitchen for the storage and preparation of dog food would replace an existing stable and log store. New fencing to enclose a dog walking area is included in the plan.

Commenting on the application to North East Derbyshire District Council, principal environmental health officer John Mills said: “I don’t object to the proposals in principle, however given that the proposed unit is closer to neighbouring property than is currently the case there is a potential for adverse noise impacts to arise. To enable me to consider this matter further, I would appreciate further detail in the form of an annotated plan detailing the current location of kennels, and the number of animals kept in each unit.”