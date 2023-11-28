Plan to expand accommodation at north Derbyshire's luxury boarding kennels for dogs
The application is for a site at Calagran Four Paws and Quarantine on Deepsick Lane, Arkwright Town where the proposed building containing ten kennels and a kitchen for the storage and preparation of dog food would replace an existing stable and log store. New fencing to enclose a dog walking area is included in the plan.
Commenting on the application to North East Derbyshire District Council, principal environmental health officer John Mills said: “I don’t object to the proposals in principle, however given that the proposed unit is closer to neighbouring property than is currently the case there is a potential for adverse noise impacts to arise. To enable me to consider this matter further, I would appreciate further detail in the form of an annotated plan detailing the current location of kennels, and the number of animals kept in each unit.”
Calagran Four Paws has an existing capacity for 72 dogs. It also operates a quarantine and pet transport service, and a pet crematorium.