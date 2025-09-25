Plan to build 64 homes, three football pitches, MUGA and skate park in north Derbyshire village is given go-ahead by council

By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
A major plan to build 64 homes, three football pitches, a Multi-Use Games Area and a skate park in a north Derbyshire village has been passed two years after it was submitted.

The proposal for land south of 38 Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield has been given conditional permission by North East Derbyshire District Council. Bungalows, two-storey flats and houses are planned for the site. Community play equipment and outdoor gym equipment are also included in the plan for the development.

Consent to the application was granted following the signing of a legal agreement between the planning authority, Derbyshire County Council, GEDA Construction Company Limited (the developer) and North Wingfield Parish Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the terms of the S106 Agreement, the developer is obligated to provide £30,000 to the parish council for the building of a new community pavilion.

*For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:DerbyshireMUGADerbyshire County Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice