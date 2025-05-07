Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to change the use of an amusement arcade in a north Derbyshire town have been submitted to council planners.

Andrew King of Heatherway Cottage, Ashover Hay, Ashover has applied for consent to operate the premises at 11 Market Street, Clay Cross as a retail sales shop.

North East Derbyshire District Council will make a decision on the application. If change of use is approved, the premises would become a shop again after six years of housing the amusement arcade.