Plan for new teaching block at north Derbyshire primary school goes out for consultation

Plans for a new teaching block at a north Derbyshire school have gone out for consultation.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:25 BST
Derbyshire County Council’s proposal for Norbriggs Primary School at Woodthorpe, Staveley involves construction of a detached single storey building that would contain four classrooms and a group room.

Chesterfield Borough Council, Staveley Town Council, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Sport England are among the official bodies who have been asked by the county council to submit their views on the application before the deadline of May 7, 2024.

