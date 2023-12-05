News you can trust since 1855
Plan for new specialist care home in village near Chesterfield

A new care home catering for adults with complex health needs is proposed for a village near Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:42 GMT
Exemplar Health Care is seeking consent to build the 34-bed home on land off Hartfield Close and at the back of Storforth Lane in Hasland. The company supports people who have dementia, neuro disabilities and physical disabilities including cerebral palsy and spinal injuries.

The proposed two storey building’s design is light, bright, spacious and homely with easy access to amenities including a community hub, dining rooms, lounges and therapy facilities. Ground floor amenity areas and bedrooms will offer direct access to enclosed secure external landscaped areas.

Residential properties are in the immediate vicinity that surrounds the proposed site, with industrial uses to the west.

The application for full planning permission has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

