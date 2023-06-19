Artist's impression of new police station planned for Clay Cross.

The application for a two-storey building to house the Police Safer Neighbourhood Team is focused on land south-west of Hospital Cottages, Bridge Street, Clay Cross and would replace the current police station on Pilsley Road.

A design and access statement to North East Derbyshire District Council says: “The current facility is no longer fit for purpose to deliver a modern policing service from as the building is formed from a pair of former police houses which were converted to form a police station. The building is now in need of significant refurbishment, however even refurbished it will still be spatially inefficient and is no longer fit for purpose to meet the operational needs of the local policing unit and the needs of a modern, diverse service. The existing site would likely be disposed of to part fund the new construction upon completion.”

Jennifer Ward and Ben Law of Hospital Cottages have voiced concern over the potential out of hours noise level caused by sirens and have asked whether assurances could be given that noise impact will be at a minimum. In a letter to the council they have also requested that the planned planting is substantial to ensure maximum privacy onto their private garden, that the overhanging canopy from their existing tree, which sits on the boundary, is left undisturbed and that consideration be given for low/shielded lighting to replace the planned overhead street lamp on the disabled parking bay in sight of their property.