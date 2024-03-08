Plan for new library at Derbyshire junior school

Pupils at a Derbyshire school are facing a new chapter in their education with the submission of plans for a new library.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
An application for consent to erect a timber building in the grounds of Crich Junior School has been received by Amber Valley Borough Council.

The proposed standalone structure would be built on land which is currently vacant.

A decision on Derbyshire County Council’s application is expected within a few weeks.

