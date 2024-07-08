Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed new cafe and hot food takeaway on an industrial estate in Clay Cross is dependent on change of use consent.

Liz Bell has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to use Unit 10 at Upper Mantle Close which is part of the Bridge Street Industrial Estate. The building was previously used for the storage and maintenance of private hire vehicles.

The applicant runs the established catering business Lillybelles which has been operating from its current base on Coney Green Road for more than five years, providing hot food, sandwiches, drinks and cakes to customers from all over Clay Cross and Danesmoor. However, the company was informed by its landlord that it was required to find new premises.

A document in support of the application, prepared by Calum Reford of Inspire Design & Development, states: “The application site provides the applicant with the opportunity to create their own new café and hot food takeaway within the building footprint, and allow for preparation of food for the applicant’s off-site catering capability. The proposed development will seek to secure the long-term sustainability of a local business. The proposed development would ensure the existing business can continue contributing to both the local economy and local community.”

The unit at Upper Mantle Close, Clay Cross which is the subject of a change of use application to convert it into a cafe and hot food takeaway.