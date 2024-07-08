Plan for new cafe and hot food takeaway on north Derbyshire industrial estate
Liz Bell has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to use Unit 10 at Upper Mantle Close which is part of the Bridge Street Industrial Estate. The building was previously used for the storage and maintenance of private hire vehicles.
The applicant runs the established catering business Lillybelles which has been operating from its current base on Coney Green Road for more than five years, providing hot food, sandwiches, drinks and cakes to customers from all over Clay Cross and Danesmoor. However, the company was informed by its landlord that it was required to find new premises.
A document in support of the application, prepared by Calum Reford of Inspire Design & Development, states: “The application site provides the applicant with the opportunity to create their own new café and hot food takeaway within the building footprint, and allow for preparation of food for the applicant’s off-site catering capability. The proposed development will seek to secure the long-term sustainability of a local business. The proposed development would ensure the existing business can continue contributing to both the local economy and local community.”
No significant alterations to the existing building are proposed in the plans for the cafe and takeaway. A new entrance way for customers including a ramped access would be created. There is parking space for seven vehicles at the front of the unit.
