Plan for House of Multiple Occupation in Chesterfield after post-Covid decline in demand for office space

Waning demand for office premises in the wake of the Covid pandemic has sparked a bid to redevelop a Chesterfield building into a House of Multiple Occupation.

Luke Edwards is seeking full planning permission to convert 102 Saltergate into a nine-bedroom property with 12 person occupancy. Seven of the proposed self-contained units would have cooking facilities and there would be a communal living area on the ground floor.

The prominent three-storey building, on the corner of Saltergate and Clarence Road, currently has subdivided offices on the ground and first floors and a maisonette on the second floor.

Two of the existing four car parking spaces would be lost to create 11 cycle spaces, according to Mr Edwards’ application to Chesterfield Borough Council.

The prominent building at 102 Saltergate is on the corner of Clarence Road, Chesterfield and currently accommodates offices and a maisonette (Google photo taken in 2024)

A statement in support of the application reports: “The office suite is no longer in demand, as demand for premises like this have declined post-Covid, with a shift to home working. The Chesterfield Local Plan encourages re-use of underused premises for residential use to support the vitality of the town.”

