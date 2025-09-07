Plan for House of Multiple Occupation in Chesterfield after post-Covid decline in demand for office space
Luke Edwards is seeking full planning permission to convert 102 Saltergate into a nine-bedroom property with 12 person occupancy. Seven of the proposed self-contained units would have cooking facilities and there would be a communal living area on the ground floor.
The prominent three-storey building, on the corner of Saltergate and Clarence Road, currently has subdivided offices on the ground and first floors and a maisonette on the second floor.
Two of the existing four car parking spaces would be lost to create 11 cycle spaces, according to Mr Edwards’ application to Chesterfield Borough Council.
A statement in support of the application reports: “The office suite is no longer in demand, as demand for premises like this have declined post-Covid, with a shift to home working. The Chesterfield Local Plan encourages re-use of underused premises for residential use to support the vitality of the town.”
