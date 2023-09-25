Plan for bigger village shop and relocation of takeaway in north Derbyshire village
A bigger shop could be on the cards for a north Derbyshire village after the owner lodged an application to expand his premises.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Sep 2023
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 21:36 BST
The applicant, Mr R. Sivalingam, is seeking permission from Bolsover District Council to extend Vale Stores at Bramley Vale into the existing fish bar and build a two-storey rear extension incorporating a larger kitchen and living room area but losing one of five bedrooms in the current first-floor layout.
Mr Sivalingam is also requesting change of use approval that would enable the hot food takeaway to move to an adjacent cafe.