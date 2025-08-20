A micro Energy Storage System, capable of powering 200 homes for four hours when there is a disruption to the electricity supply, is proposed for the side of a main road leading to Chesterfield.

AMP Clean Energy wants to construct and operate a Battery Box, which is equivalent in size to two car parking spaces, on land at Baslow Road, opposite Chander Hill Lane, Holymoorside.

The proposed location is in close proximity to an existing electrical substation at the edge of a large grass verge by the side of the ‘A’ road. The site is on the left side of the Ladywood Garage MOT & Service Centre, stepped back from the road.

A statement submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council in support of the application says that the UK’s electricity system is now becoming increasingly supplied by intermittent sources of renewable energy such as wind and solar power. Renewable power generation does not always match when the demand for electricity is highest and a more flexible system is needed to allow renewable energy to be shifted to periods of highest demand.

A Battery Box imports electricity from the local network when demand for electricity is low or when there are high levels of renewable energy available. It then exports that electricity back to the grid when the demand is highest. Battery Boxes do not connect directly to existing wind or solar farms.

AMP Clean Energy is developing up to 1,250+ Battery Boxes in the UK over the next three years. The company has now received planning consent for 130+ identical schemes across the country.