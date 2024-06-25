Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to build 64 new homes in an expanding north Derbyshire village.

An application for consent to construct the semi-detached and terraced homes on the southern side of Holmewood has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

The proposed site at Central Street has a public right of way that forms part of the Five Pits Trial running along its south boundary, the boundaries of Barnfield Care Home and residential development at its northern point, the rear boundaries of houses along Springfield Road on its north-western edge and Holmewood Park Rangers football ground, Holmewood Cricket Club and other sports pitches to the east.

Homes by Honey (Partnerships) Ltd and Together House/Synergy Housing Ltd are applying for consent to build 38 three bedroom houses, 22 two bedroom houses and four one bedroom houses with spacious private gardens and parking alongside or in front of the homes.