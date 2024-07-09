Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A controversial plan to build 38 new homes on green belt land in North-East Derbyshire has been withdrawn.

South Yorkshire Housing Association applied to North East Derbyshire District Council in December 2022 for consent to build the properties on land between Unstone Junior School and Unstone Plant Centre on Main Road, Unstone. The application has now been withdrawn, according to a July 1, 2024 posting on the council’s online planning portal.

Ian and Jayne Wright were among objectors to the application. They wrote: “Our first objection concerns any use of Green Belt land for development. Any deviation from Green Belt policy should only be under "exceptional circumstances." This may include limited affordable housing meeting local community needs. A development of 38 houses is far from limited and is surely classed as major development.

"The housing survey commissioned by South Yorkshire Housing Association revealed the potential need for 7 homes for local needs, yet the proposal is for 38 new homes, far greater than any need for housing from Unstone residents.”

