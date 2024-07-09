Plan for 38 new homes on green belt land near north Derbyshire village school is withdrawn
South Yorkshire Housing Association applied to North East Derbyshire District Council in December 2022 for consent to build the properties on land between Unstone Junior School and Unstone Plant Centre on Main Road, Unstone. The application has now been withdrawn, according to a July 1, 2024 posting on the council’s online planning portal.
Ian and Jayne Wright were among objectors to the application. They wrote: “Our first objection concerns any use of Green Belt land for development. Any deviation from Green Belt policy should only be under "exceptional circumstances." This may include limited affordable housing meeting local community needs. A development of 38 houses is far from limited and is surely classed as major development.
"The housing survey commissioned by South Yorkshire Housing Association revealed the potential need for 7 homes for local needs, yet the proposal is for 38 new homes, far greater than any need for housing from Unstone residents.”
Paul and Lynne Scott wrote: “The application is ill-conceived from a safety point of view. The vehicle entrance to the estate is on a busy main road and crosses a shared space cycle way with a Junior School on one side and a bus stop and the entrance to a Garden Centre on the other side. Sight lines for emerging traffic are poor with a blind bend on a railway overbridge to the left and school buildings to the right. While the road may have a 30mph speed limit there is regular speeding traffic.”
