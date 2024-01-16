A house builder is preparing to submit a reserved matters planning application for 322 new homes on a former colliery site in north Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harron Homes North Midlands, in collaboration with Homes by Honey, is aiming to build the properties at Killamarsh, next to Green Lane and Upperthorpe Road.

The proposal, which will go before North East Derbyshire District Council, is centred on the former Westthorpe Colliery site which is now disused land. Houses ranging from one to five bedrooms would be included in the development and a fifth of the new properties designated for affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financial contributions of around £750,000 would be made towards sports facilities, education and health care in the local community.

A typical Harron Homes street scene.

The 45-acre site has been purchased from Harworth Estates and two other private landowners who previously secured outline planning permission for 397 new homes.

John Booth, regional managing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to bring a wide range of homes suitable for a range of house-hunters in the area. We’ve taken on board previous concerns related to the number of houses being constructed and have been working closely with the council to generate a proposal to benefit everyone.”