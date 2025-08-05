Plan for 10-bed house in multiple occupation in Chesterfield town centre will make a 'very difficult parking situation untenable'
Mr R. Cusimano of Dovedale Property Ltd has been given change of use consent for 1 St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield. He plans a 10-bedroom house in the building which previously accommodated a therapy/beauty salon.
The application sparked an objection from an unnamed source who wrote: “At present parking is very difficult, not only for the residents on St Margaret’s Drive but also people who live on Saltergate who also have permits to park here. The proposed 10 bedroom HMO has only two parking spaces and no further are proposed in the application. This will make a very difficult situation untenable. There is no further on-street parking available. St Margaret’s Drive has had problems with antisocial behaviour and drugs. What guarantees are there regarding the type of occupants the owners are proposing to rent their new rooms to? This is of great concern to the existing residents.”
Mr Cusimano is proposing cycle parking in covered and secure shelters at the rear of the property.
