An application for change of use permission to convert an empty building at 127-129 High Street, Tibshelf, into single bedroom flats has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.

Councillor Deborah Watson, who is ward member for Tibshelf, states: “As a rural village with little in the way of public transport, creating such units of accommodation where there is precious little provision for parking would be detrimental to the community.

“To squeeze ten units into such a small building would also lead to cramped conditions. This combined with the total lack of any available outdoor space on the site for any future residents would create a very poor lifestyle indeed.

An application to convert an empty building on High Street Tibshelf into 10 single bedroom apartments has been lodged with Bosover District Council.

“With the building being directly opposite the village infant and nursery school any problems created by such a development would have a detrimental effect on the young families attending the school and crossing the road directly outside the building.

“The line of vision for all vehicles exiting Brooke Street at the side of this building is already compromised and should this development go ahead it would potentially become very dangerous.”

In her submission to the planning authority, Coun Watson concludes: “If you were minded to approve this change of use application I would like to request that it be called in to committee on the grounds of serious community concerns.”