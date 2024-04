The Muddy Awards 2024 invites people to place their votes across a range of categories until April 18 at 1pm. Every regional winner will go forward to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards.

We take a look at the Derbyshire finalists for best bar, destination pub, hotel, restaurant, cafe, local food and drink producer, wine and beer specialist.

To cast your vote in the awards organised by Muddy Stilettos, go to https://nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/categories

1 . Bottle & Thyme, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield is in the running for best bar in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow near Buxton is among five contenders for best destination pub in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Casa Hotel, Chesterfield Casa Hotel, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield is a regional finalist for best hotel. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Bike & Boot, Hope Valley Bike & Boot, Hope Road, near Hope and Bamford, is a regional finalist for best hotel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales