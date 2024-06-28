Place of worship and coffee shop plan for Chesterfield building where music fans worshipped star bands including Happy Mondays and Cast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lifehouse Church, which is based at Chatsworth Road, has applied to the borough council for change of use permission for 3 Beetwell House, Beetwell Street which was home to The Avenue.
The proposal includes a coffee shop and offices to the building which stretches along Hipper Street where windows would be added to allow daylight into the planned cafe and lounge areas as well as providing an attractive frontage.
A design and access statement says: “The existing blank facade to the west elevation offers no insight into the activities within the building and provides an uninspiring street scene. The discrete main entrance to the north elevation is very subtle and not easy to locate for visitors.
“The addition of cladding will help to lift the appearance of the facade and announce the new use of the building.”
The Avenue closed in 2019 less than three years after it was launched as one of the largest live music venues in the region with a 1,800 audience capacity. Bands including Happy Mondays, Cast, The Selecter and Dodgy played there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.