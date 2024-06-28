Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to create a place of worship in a former live music venue in Chesterfield.

Lifehouse Church, which is based at Chatsworth Road, has applied to the borough council for change of use permission for 3 Beetwell House, Beetwell Street which was home to The Avenue.

The proposal includes a coffee shop and offices to the building which stretches along Hipper Street where windows would be added to allow daylight into the planned cafe and lounge areas as well as providing an attractive frontage.

A design and access statement says: “The existing blank facade to the west elevation offers no insight into the activities within the building and provides an uninspiring street scene. The discrete main entrance to the north elevation is very subtle and not easy to locate for visitors.

Artist's impression of how the building would look under Lifehouse Church's plans to convert it into a place of worship and coffee shop.

“The addition of cladding will help to lift the appearance of the facade and announce the new use of the building.”