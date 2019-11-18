1

Pictures show festive fun at Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on

There was fun for all the family in Chesterfield on Sunday as the town's Christmas lights were switched on.

Our photographer Eric Gregory was there to get these snaps.

Janice and Elaine Smith get into the festive spirit.
Milie and Harry Matthews enjoyed the day.
Sam Albinson, Emma Hilton, Paige Hilton and Robert Hilton braved the poor weather.
Hundreds of people turned out for the event.
