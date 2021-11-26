Pictures show festive delights at Haddon Hall's Christmas market

Haddon Hall’s Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market is open between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday – and our photographer Jason Chadwick has been along to take these lovely pictures.
A spokesperson for Haddon Hall - which is located between Bakewell and Rowsley - said: "Our Mercatum Winter Artisan Markets are hugely popular, so we are delighted to be able to hold them again this year and give our visitors and artisans the opportunity to come together here at Haddon to enjoy a little seasonal magic."
Photo: Jason Chadwick
The spokesperson added: "Visitors will have plenty of time to browse, shop and enjoy the exciting range of food and gift choices available. Many marquees will be located outdoors, along the drive, within the courtyard and on the fountain and bowling green terraces of the gardens, together with others located within some of the rooms of the hall itself."
Photo: Jason Chadwick
The Christmas market is billed as a 'fun shopping experience and a great opportunity to find something a little out of the ordinary for family and friends'.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
Photo: Jason Chadwick