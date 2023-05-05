Pictures show Derbyshire schools celebrating coronation with tea, cakes and teddy bears
Pupils across Chesterfield have celebrated coronation with various events.
The Cavendish Learning Trust – which oversees Netherthorpe Academy in Staveley, Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery School, Dunston Academy and Barrow Hill Academy – held Coronation events to mark the crowing of King Charles III.
Whittington Moor held a tea party for pupils whilst Dunston Academy gave out commemorative teddy bears.
Barrow Hill, meanwhile, hosted an event for the community on the local playing field that featured a barbecue and bouncy castle. It has been funded via a community grant that councillor Barry Bingham played a key role in securing.
Pupils at Riddings Junior School, a part of the Embark Federation also celebrated the King’s Coronation with a tea party.