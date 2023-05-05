News you can trust since 1855
Pictures show Derbyshire schools celebrating coronation with tea, cakes and teddy bears

Pupils across Chesterfield have celebrated coronation with various events.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th May 2023, 20:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 21:00 BST

The Cavendish Learning Trust – which oversees Netherthorpe Academy in Staveley, Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery School, Dunston Academy and Barrow Hill Academy – held Coronation events to mark the crowing of King Charles III.

Whittington Moor held a tea party for pupils whilst Dunston Academy gave out commemorative teddy bears.

Barrow Hill, meanwhile, hosted an event for the community on the local playing field that featured a barbecue and bouncy castle. It has been funded via a community grant that councillor Barry Bingham played a key role in securing.

Pupils at Riddings Junior School – part of the Embark Federation – also celebrated the King’s Coronation with a tea party.Pupils at Riddings Junior School – part of the Embark Federation – also celebrated the King’s Coronation with a tea party.
Pupils at Riddings Junior School, a part of the Embark Federation also celebrated the King’s Coronation with a tea party.

Dunston Academy gave out commemorative teddy bears.Dunston Academy gave out commemorative teddy bears.
Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery School joined the celebrations.Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery School joined the celebrations.
A tea party was hosted at Allestree Woodlands School.A tea party was hosted at Allestree Woodlands School.
Residents from Allestree joined a tea party at Allestree Woodlands School as well.Residents from Allestree joined a tea party at Allestree Woodlands School as well.
