The Cavendish Learning Trust – which oversees Netherthorpe Academy in Staveley, Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery School, Dunston Academy and Barrow Hill Academy – held Coronation events to mark the crowing of King Charles III.

Whittington Moor held a tea party for pupils whilst Dunston Academy gave out commemorative teddy bears.

Barrow Hill, meanwhile, hosted an event for the community on the local playing field that featured a barbecue and bouncy castle. It has been funded via a community grant that councillor Barry Bingham played a key role in securing.

Pupils at Riddings Junior School – part of the Embark Federation – also celebrated the King’s Coronation with a tea party.

Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery School joined the celebrations.

A tea party was hosted at Allestree Woodlands School.