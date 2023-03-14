The tornado hit 6am Monday, March 13 and caused damaged to The Queen Anne Inn, on Main Street and Great Hucklow Primary School on School Lane as well as causing damage to houses and farms in the area even killing a bull which was sheltering.

Headteacher Andrea Tomlinson said: “Our site supervisor was at the school just moments after it happened and spotted the fallen trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we realised the extent of the damage; the greenhouse has been smashed, the early years outdoor area trashed and we had a hole in the roof we knew it was really serious.

A tree down in Great Hucklow after a tornado. Pic Villager Jim

“We also had no power, but none of the village did.

"Being part of a schools federation meant all the children have gone to Stoney Middleton school while the repairs take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luckily everything has moved really quickly and we are hoping to be back in the school on Thursday.”

Speaking on Facebook, farmer Margaret Heath added: “It’s brought five big beech trees down like dominoes at our farm in Rushton Spencer and killed our pedigree British Blue Bull who was sheltering underneath.”

Tree damage in Great Hucklow. Picture Village Jim

Award winning Peak District photographer, Villager Jim, travelled through the village on his way home at just after 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I came up Trott Lane this morning I noticed two small trees down, then turned to go onto the main straight road to Great Hucklow and was totally amazed to see many huge trees down the road. I counted six that had been uprooted.

"So many old trees lifted up like matchsticks and it even had the power to knock down stone walls."It lasted around 45 seconds but what damage. Total mayhem and the power of it was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Torro, which keeps records of tornadoes, large hail and severe storms across Britain and Ireland, has been informed about the tornado.

A tree felled by a tornado which ripped through Great Hucklow. Pic Villager Jim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the organisation added: “We are looking at the severe weather event in Great Hucklow, Derbyshire.

"Local people in the village have been very helpful, indicating where damage occurred and the nature of it.

"We will put all of this information together before drawing a conclusion.”

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tornado lasted 45 seconds and caused damage in the Peak District village of Great Hucklow. Pic Villager Jim

Trees were uprooted and a bull was even killed when a tornado ripped through Great Hucklow. Pic Villager Jim

Stone walls were reduced to rubble when a tornado passed through the village of Great Hucklow on Monday, March 13. Pic Villager Jim