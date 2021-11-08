Pictures show climate change campaigners on the march in Chesterfield town centre

Climate change campaigners in Chesterfield town centre.

Campaigners took to Chesterfield’s streets at the weekend to raise awareness about climate change.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:57 am

Saturday’s demonstration was part of a global day of action coinciding with the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

1. Chesterfield climate change march

The event was organised by the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Hub of the COP26 Coalition.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Chesterfield climate change march

Across the UK on Saturday, up to 500,000 people from all walks of life joined demonstrations demanding global climate justice.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Chesterfield climate change march

At COP26 - which runs until Friday - world leaders are making pledges to limit global warming.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Chesterfield climate change march

Sir David Attenborough has urged world leaders to 'rewrite our story' and 'turn this tragedy into a triumph'.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

