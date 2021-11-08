Pictures show climate change campaigners on the march in Chesterfield town centre

Saturday’s demonstration was part of a global day of action coinciding with the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.
The event was organised by the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Hub of the COP26 Coalition.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
Across the UK on Saturday, up to 500,000 people from all walks of life joined demonstrations demanding global climate justice.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
At COP26 - which runs until Friday - world leaders are making pledges to limit global warming.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
Sir David Attenborough has urged world leaders to 'rewrite our story' and 'turn this tragedy into a triumph'.
Photo: Jason Chadwick