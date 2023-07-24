Pictures: Rain fails to dampen foodies’ appetite for Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival
Foodies braved the rain and headed to Queen’s Park for the first Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST
A variety of artisan, street food and drink vendors were on offer as well as a range of entertainment including live music, bubble magicians and more.
Ales, cider and gin were also available as well as arts and crafts.
The free event was hosted in Queen’s Park for the first time.
