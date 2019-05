The annual tradition has been part of the borough's heritage for 169 years, attracting thousands of participants and onlookers through the decades. Our photographer Rachel Atkins attended the much-loved event to take these pictures.

Chesterfield's 2019 Whit Walks. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield's 2019 Whit Walks. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield's Whit Walks 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield's Whit Walks 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more