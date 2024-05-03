Dementia Friendly Chesterfield, brought together a group made up of local people from NHS, Derbyshire County Council, carers, and local organisations supporting people to live well with dementia.

Stalls were available from many organisations helping to support those living with dementia. There was a 'Big Sing' lead by the Ukele Ladies who regularly lead a local singing session for people with dementia and their carers.

Blood pressure checks, exercise sessions and crafts also took place.

Wendy Blunt, health and wellbeing officer at Chesterfield Borough Council, said over 150 attended the event including health and social care students from Chesterfield College.

She added: “We thought it would be really good to lots of organisations in one room that can support people living with dementia at the moment.”

Dementia Friendly Chesterfield Dementia Friendly Chesterfield, an action group that work together to raise awareness and help support local people living with dementia, hosted a Memory Market Place event at Chesterfield Football Club ground. Pictured in the Mayor with some of the groups taking part.

Dementia Friendly Chesterfield Julia Rule, Jane Pass and Amy Marden, of NHS specialist day services.

Dementia Friendly Chesterfield Simon Roden and Sabrina Leeson from Cadent Gas.