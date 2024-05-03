Pictures: More than 100 attend Memory Market Place at Chesterfield Football Club’s ground to support people living with dementia

An action group, raising awareness and support for people living with dementia in Chesterfield, hosted a Memory Market Place event at Chesterfield Football Club’s ground.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:54 BST

Dementia Friendly Chesterfield, brought together a group made up of local people from NHS, Derbyshire County Council, carers, and local organisations supporting people to live well with dementia.

Stalls were available from many organisations helping to support those living with dementia. There was a 'Big Sing' lead by the Ukele Ladies who regularly lead a local singing session for people with dementia and their carers.

Blood pressure checks, exercise sessions and crafts also took place.

Wendy Blunt, health and wellbeing officer at Chesterfield Borough Council, said over 150 attended the event including health and social care students from Chesterfield College.

She added: “We thought it would be really good to lots of organisations in one room that can support people living with dementia at the moment.”

Dementia Friendly Chesterfield, an action group that work together to raise awareness and help support local people living with dementia, hosted a Memory Market Place event at Chesterfield Football Club ground. Pictured in the Mayor with some of the groups taking part. Photo: Brian Eyre

Julia Rule, Jane Pass and Amy Marden, of NHS specialist day services.

Julia Rule, Jane Pass and Amy Marden, of NHS specialist day services. Photo: Brian Eyre

Simon Roden and Sabrina Leeson from Cadent Gas.

Simon Roden and Sabrina Leeson from Cadent Gas. Photo: Brian Eyre

Nicola Hughes and Stephanie Metham from Home Instead.

Nicola Hughes and Stephanie Metham from Home Instead. Photo: Brian Eyre

