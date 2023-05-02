Pictures: Derbyshire town welcomes mining memorial statue to honour area's heritage and history

A statue designed as a memorial to fallen miners has been unveiled in the centre of Shirebrook.

The statue, which has been paid for and funded by ex-miners and the community, was unveiled at a special ceremony in Shirebrook’s Market Place.

Designed by sculptor Peter Walker, the statue commemorates the area’s mining history and pays tribute to all those who died between 1896 and when the pit closed on April, 30 1993.

Along with the official unveiling, a three-course meal was held at Shirebrook Welfare, on Central Drive, to thank organisers, supporters, and committee members from across the community.

A buffet was also put on by the Shirebrook Welfare team for hundreds of supporters on the day of the unveiling.

The ceremony included a march featuring Shirebrook Miners Welfare brass band, along with a series of speeches from organisers, and a grand unveiling of the art work.

Take a look at the weekend’s events in pictures, as residents paid their respects to the area’s fallen miners and walked the streets with the Derbyshire area NUM banner.

1 . Community A march was led by the ex-mining committee. Photo: Peter Walker Photo Sales

2 . The unveiling The statue is the work of sculptor, Peter Walker. It stands in the market place. Photo: Shirebrook Police Photo Sales

3 . Solidarity A committee of ex-miners formed for the planning of the statue. Here members pose for a photo with the restored Derbyshire Area NUM banner, alongside a photo of the late Barry Henderson, who brought forth the idea of a commemorative statue to honour the area's fallen miners. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

4 . Mining march Supporters marched to Shirebrook Welfare after the unveiling. Photo: Peter Walker Photo Sales

