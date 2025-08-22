Pictures capture joy as Derbyshire students celebrate GCSE 2025 exam success

Youngsters have been celebrated their results, with some impressive achievements recorded at schools across the area.
These images captured the joy and pride of students, teachers and parents as all their hard work resulted in exam success.
1. Parkside Community School
Parkside Community School results show a strong improvement on the previous year, Photo: Parkside Community School
2. Tupton Hall
Tupton Hall's Jess Whitaker plans to stay on at Tupton Hall Sixth form to study Art, English Language and Biology. Alongside writing and self-publishing her debut novel, Jess achieved 2 x 8s, 5 x 7s, 1 x 6, 1 x 5 in her GCSE exams Photo: Tupton Hall
3. Outwood Academy Newbold.
Torri Christopher, Zoe Guo and Daisy Heathcote have all signed-up to continue their academic journey at Outwood Academy Newbold. Photo: Submitted
4. Parkside Community School
Parkside Headteacher Andy Kelly said: "We are incredibly proud of our students and all that they have achieved." Photo: Parkside Community School