Pictures capture joy as Derbyshire students celebrate GCSE 2025 exam success

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 08:20 BST
The wait is finally over for students across Derbyshire as they nervously got to open their GCSE results.

Youngsters have been celebrated their results, with some impressive achievements recorded at schools across the area.

These images captured the joy and pride of students, teachers and parents as all their hard work resulted in exam success.

Parkside Community School results show a strong improvement on the previous year,

1. Parkside Community School

Photo: Parkside Community School

Tupton Hall's Jess Whitaker plans to stay on at Tupton Hall Sixth form to study Art, English Language and Biology. Alongside writing and self-publishing her debut novel, Jess achieved 2 x 8s, 5 x 7s, 1 x 6, 1 x 5 in her GCSE exams

2. Tupton Hall

Photo: Tupton Hall

Torri Christopher, Zoe Guo and Daisy Heathcote have all signed-up to continue their academic journey at Outwood Academy Newbold.

3. Outwood Academy Newbold.

Photo: Submitted

Parkside Headteacher Andy Kelly said: "We are incredibly proud of our students and all that they have achieved."

4. Parkside Community School

Photo: Parkside Community School

