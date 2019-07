There was Medieval-themed entertainment across the town centre with an encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church where knights in battle confronted each other.

Logan Johnson, six, and his five-year-old sister Kenzi get in to the spirit of the day with their Medieval costumes.

Arthur Tomlinson, eight, shows off some nifty sword play with Nobby and Claire Starksfield from the Thomas Stanley's Retinue.

Members of the Thomas Stanley's Retinue group take cover from the downpours.

Knights from the Sherwood Priory Knights Templar, Andrew Alvason, Kyle Alvason, Rev. Father Trevor Leatherland and Paul Fowkes.

