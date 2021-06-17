The funeral procession passes Don Hollingworth's old stall on Chesterfield Market.

Pictures as Chesterfield honours town 'icon' and legendary market trader Don Hollingworth at funeral procession

Hundreds of Chesterfield residents lined the streets around the market today to say their own farewell to a town legend.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:47 pm

Market trader Don Hollingworth, who became famous for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers at Ayres fruit stall, passed away last month at the age of 81.

Son Steve described his dad as ‘a true icon of Chesterfield’.

Today Don’s funeral cortege passed his old stall on its way to a service at Chesterfield Crematorium.

Here stories were shared about Don and there was a further celebration of his life at The Market pub, one of his favourite haunts.

1. Don Hollingworth's funeral

Don's old market stall on Chesterfield Market was ready for the occasion.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

2. Don Hollingworth's funeral

Don was famous as 'the man who shouts on the market' to beckon people to his fruit and veg stall.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

3. Don Hollingworth's funeral

Crowds gather to see Don's funeral cortege pass this afternoon. He has been described as a 'true icon' of the town.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

4. Don Hollingworth's funeral

Don started on the market aged seven and was known for his famous voice booming over the marketplace. People lined up to clap the procession and remember him.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2