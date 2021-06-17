Pictures as Chesterfield honours town 'icon' and legendary market trader Don Hollingworth at funeral procession

Market trader Don Hollingworth, who became famous for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers at Ayres fruit stall, passed away last month at the age of 81.

Today Don’s funeral cortege passed his old stall on its way to a service at Chesterfield Crematorium.

Here stories were shared about Don and there was a further celebration of his life at The Market pub, one of his favourite haunts.

Don's old market stall on Chesterfield Market was ready for the occasion.

Don was famous as 'the man who shouts on the market' to beckon people to his fruit and veg stall.

Crowds gather to see Don's funeral cortege pass this afternoon. He has been described as a 'true icon' of the town.

Don started on the market aged seven and was known for his famous voice booming over the marketplace. People lined up to clap the procession and remember him.