Pictures as Chesterfield honours town 'icon' and legendary market trader Don Hollingworth at funeral procession
Hundreds of Chesterfield residents lined the streets around the market today to say their own farewell to a town legend.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:47 pm
Market trader Don Hollingworth, who became famous for his ‘three for a pound, your strawberries‘ call to passing customers at Ayres fruit stall, passed away last month at the age of 81.
Today Don’s funeral cortege passed his old stall on its way to a service at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Here stories were shared about Don and there was a further celebration of his life at The Market pub, one of his favourite haunts.
