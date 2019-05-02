Pictures and video show damage caused to Chesterfield house after blaze

Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning

Fire chiefs attended the incident on Cobden Road, off Newbold Road, just after 4am.

Firefighters were called to a house blaze on Cobden Road in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was the ground floor of a two-storey terraced property well alight."

Adjacent properties were evacuated.

One man was given oxygen therapy and was later taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Another adult and a teenager were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

