Pictures: All aboard Santa’s steam train for a festive adventure through the Derbyshire countryside

Families joined the festive party at Peak Rail from Rowsley South Station for a journey which included a drink, snack and gift for children and a glass of wine and a mince pie for the adults – as well as a chance to meet Santa.
The trains will depart on: Saturdays: December 7, 14 and 21. Sundays: 1, 8, 15 and 22. Monday: 23 and Tuesday 24.
Photographer Nick Rhodes went along to capture these photos.
1. Santa Special
Families joined the festive party at Peak Rail from Rowsley South Station for a journey which included a drink, snack and gift for children and a glass of wine and a mince pie for the adults – as well as a chance to meet Santa. Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Santa Special
Musical entertainment Photo: NICK RHODES
3. Santa Special
All set to board the heritage train. Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Santa Special
Santa Special train at Peak Rail from Rowsley South Station. Photo: NICK RHODES
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.