Pictures: All aboard Santa’s steam train for a festive adventure through the Derbyshire countryside

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 13:49 BST
Santa and his railway helpers got Christmas off to a magical start by riding the first Peak Rail Santa Special festive steam train, through the Derbyshire countryside.

Families joined the festive party at Peak Rail from Rowsley South Station for a journey which included a drink, snack and gift for children and a glass of wine and a mince pie for the adults – as well as a chance to meet Santa.

The trains will depart on: Saturdays: December 7, 14 and 21. Sundays: 1, 8, 15 and 22. Monday: 23 and Tuesday 24.

Photographer Nick Rhodes went along to capture these photos.

1. Santa Special

Musical entertainment

2. Santa Special

All set to board the heritage train.

3. Santa Special

Santa Special train at Peak Rail from Rowsley South Station.

4. Santa Special

