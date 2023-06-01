Pictured here are the care homes in Chesterfield requiring improvement, according to their latest Care Quality Commission inspections.

The CQC inspects residential care homes and nursing homes and rates them on five criteria: how safe they are, how effective they are, how caring the service is, how responsive the service is, and how well-led they are.

Pictured here are the 14 care homes that, as of May 30, are listed by the CQC as having an overall rating of ‘requiring improvement’.

Typically where a premises is rated as requiring improvement a re-inspection will take place within 12 months.

Not included on the list are Grove House and Elmwood House – both of which have confirmed to the Derbyshire Times that they are closing down.

1 . Ashcroft Nursing Home Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - good, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Heather Vale Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Elm Lodge Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - requires improvement, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - good Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Eden Holme Care Home Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales