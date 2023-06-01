News you can trust since 1855
Clockwise: The Vale, Whittington Care Home, Broomhill Care Centre, and the Callywhite

PICTURED: all the care homes in Chesterfield rated as requiring improvement

Pictured here are the care homes in Chesterfield requiring improvement, according to their latest Care Quality Commission inspections.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

The CQC inspects residential care homes and nursing homes and rates them on five criteria: how safe they are, how effective they are, how caring the service is, how responsive the service is, and how well-led they are.

Pictured here are the 14 care homes that, as of May 30, are listed by the CQC as having an overall rating of ‘requiring improvement’.

Typically where a premises is rated as requiring improvement a re-inspection will take place within 12 months.

Not included on the list are Grove House and Elmwood House – both of which have confirmed to the Derbyshire Times that they are closing down.

Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - good, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - requires improvement

1. Ashcroft Nursing Home

Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - good, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps

Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement

2. Heather Vale

Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps

Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - requires improvement, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - good

3. Elm Lodge

Ratings: Safe - good, Effective - requires improvement, Caring - requires improvement, Responsive - requires improvement, Well-led - good Photo: Google Maps

Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement

4. Eden Holme Care Home

Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement Photo: Google Maps

