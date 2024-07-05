Picnic in the grounds of Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church
Organisers of a new event in the grounds of Chesterfield’s iconic Crooked Spire Church have been inspired by a Biblical story.
Christian Education Chesterfield are hosting a Picnic at the Spire on Saturday, July 13, from 12noon to 3pm.
Reminiscent of the Biblical story Feeding the Five Thousand, the organisers are keen to see how many people they can fit into the outdoor space.
People are being asked to bring a picnic and pack a little extra to share just as they did in Bible times. Free drinks will be provided.
Free games and craft stalls will add to the fun.
