Pick your favourite comedian from 12 newcomers at Derbyshire show
Twelve new comedians will be battling it out to survive five minutes, but while they are on stage at the Blessington Carriage in Derby audience judges with red and green cards wil be voting for who stays and who goes.
All the acts that survived the votes come back at the end and do another minute and then the audience picks the winner.
Previous winners have included Scott Bennett, Josh Pugh and James Acaster.
Catch all the fun of Should I Stay or Should I Go Gong Show competition on Monday, October 7, 2024 when the compere will be Spiky Mike.
Tickets cost £7 in advance, available at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.
