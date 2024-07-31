Photos show vintage cars in Chesterfield town centre - ahead of fundraising event for ‘brilliant’ charity

Three vintage car enthusiasts David Adams, Simon Gentle and Richard Hosken have joined forces to support Ashgate Hospice.

The three men are hosting a fundraising event with raffle prizes, where car enthusiasts will be able to have a close look at some iconic vehicles – including an Austin 10 from 1934, a Morris Miner from 1931 and a Morgan 4/4.

David Adams said: “We have never done anything like this before, it’s a first time. I’ve had a few relatives that have had help from Ashgate and used their facilities. We think it is a brilliant local charity and a really good cause.”

Ashgate Hospice provide palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over caring for people living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases.

The fundraising event will take part at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield on Saturday, August 10 from 10am to 4pm.

The tickets for the event are £2 per person – with a special offer of three tickets for £5. Anyone at the event can take part in a raffle with great prizes including a ride to Eyam in Austin 10 and an afternoon tea for two as well as a a ride in the 1931 Morris Miner and the 1992 Morgan 4/4 and picnic hampers.

