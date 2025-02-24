A couple from Derbyshire have been sentenced following the neglect of their three pets – a Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a skin condition, a tabby cat with a flea allergy and a lethargic bearded dragon with deformed legs.

Sean Harris, 36, and Emma-Louise Harris, 34, of Lower Chapel Street, Ilkeston, were sentenced at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 17.

They were both banned from keeping animals for 10 years after failing to seek adequate or effective professional veterinary care for pets’ ailments, contrary to section nine of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

This comes following an RSPCA investigation led by former Inspector Pamela Bird who visited the couple’s home in March last year.

The officer was shown Boris, a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who had a stripe of bald, scabby skin from partway down his back to the tip of his tail.

Inspector Bird said: “When I touched Boris’ head, he flinched and I saw that both of his ears were also thickened and the left ear had a large red scab just inside. “Mr Harris told me that Boris was being medicated. I asked under which vet and he said the PDSA. I pointed out to him that we have had confirmation from the PDSA that they have no registration for them.

"Mr Harris then told me that he was treating Boris with medications that he was purchasing from a pet shop and the internet. I asked him what condition he was treating Boris for and he said he didn’t know.”

The Inspector then saw their cat running from the house and out of the open door. The tabby cat named Bella was suffering from around 50 percent fur loss and her skin was scabby.

Inspector Bird was told the cat pulled her fur out due to stress caused by a local male cat - but the officer pointed out it was more likely to be from a flea allergy.

She added: “I told Mr and Mrs Harris that I could take both animals to a vet straight away, and get some treatment for them. This suggestion was refused.

"I tried on two more occasions to persuade them to let me take the animals to a vet, but this was flatly refused by both. Mrs Harris stating that there was nothing wrong with either animal.”

Without the owner’s co-operation, the inspector contacted an independent vet and the police for assistance and returned to the property with a police officer. Inspector Bird then took both the pets to a vet for examination and treatment.

The vet report showed that Boris, the brindle and white staffie, had a severe skin condition with inflammation, redness, skin thickening, flakiness, grease and a strong smell.

This was evident on the dog’s face, especially around his eyes, ears - both ears were smelly, inflamed and crusty - limbs, armpits, underneath the abdomen and along his back and tail.

He also had dental disease and inflammation of the corneas and the beginnings of a cataract in his right eye.

Just over a week later, following appropriate vet treatment, his eyes, ears and skin were looking vastly improved and the itching seemed under control. The redness was reduced and the fur was growing back.

The vet report reads: “With simple treatments for parasites this dog’s skin is returning to normal. The owners responsible for Boris have failed to provide for his veterinary needs. This has caused the dog to suffer pain, itching, hair loss and soreness.

"It would have been obvious to any owner that this dog was suffering and the suffering was unnecessary. In my opinion this dog has been caused to suffer for a minimum period of four to six weeks, although this time period is likely to be longer.”

The vet also examined Bella, the female tabby cat, and found that she had extensive hair loss on her back, hind legs and abdomen as well as inflammation and scabs on her skin. It was evident she had been chewing and licking herself and she was covered in live fleas.

The report adds: “The persons responsible for Bella have failed to provide basic flea treatment for a cat with flea allergy dermatitis. Antibiotics and pain relief were given in this case due to the skin being allowed to get to this state, but basic treatment would have prevented this.”

Following the vet examinations, the couple were interviewed by Inspector Nichola Waterworth at their home the next month. It was during this interview that the officer spotted bearded dragon Missy.

Inspector Waterworth said: “I asked for a closer look at the young bearded dragon in a small vivarium in the corner of the living room.

“I had noticed that it hadn’t moved at all the whole time I’d been there and its mouth was open as if trying to cool itself down. I picked the bearded dragon up and noticed that it put up no resistance and didn't move much.

"Its back legs were hanging off my hand and the bearded dragon made no attempt to try to grip on to anything which is what I would have expected, instead the legs just dangled.

"It was lethargic and in my opinion appeared collapsed. Mrs Harris said to Mr Harris ‘I don't know why you don't just get rid’, to which I advised they could sign the bearded dragon over to me and I will get her straight to a vet now as an emergency - which Mr Harris then did.”

Six month old bearded dragon Missy was lethargic and barely responsive when presented to vets and the vet report concluded she was underweight, her eyes were sunken and her mucous membranes were very pale.

The front legs also had severe bone deformities. A vet diagnosed advanced metabolic bone disease and euthanasia was sadly recommended on welfare grounds in order to end her suffering.

In mitigation, the court heard that Mrs Harris was very remorseful and said she had tried to make a vet appointment and with a couple of weeks more believed she would have been able to get both animals sorted out, however she accepted that she left it too long.

In respect of Bella, the owners claimed that Bella had been missing for three weeks and had returned five days prior to the RSPCA attending, but had still not received vet treatment during that time.

At sentencing, Emma-Louise Harris' culpability was less due to her not being involved in Missy’s care or neglect. Therefore, Mrs Harris was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days to be undertaken.

She was fined £50 as well as ordered to pay costs of £400 and a £114 victim surcharge. She was also banned from keeping all animals for 10 years.

Mr Harris was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody, reduced to eight weeks and suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, along with £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years.

A deprivation order was imposed on the couple for Boris and Bella meaning the animals, who have been boarded in RSPCA care since last year, can now be happily rehomed.

