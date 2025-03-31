Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, known locally as the Barlborough Hospital, is proud to employ so many mums and daughters and believes the special bonds contribute to the ‘family-like’ atmosphere of the whole team.

The six mum and daughter duos work at the hospital in a variety of roles from clinical staff and administration, to catering and housekeeping.

The newest ‘daughter’ to join the team, Scarlett Marshall, 19, began working as an Administrator at the hospital five months ago and chose to work where her mum, Tracey, who has been employed since the hospital first opened 20 years ago.

Scarlett said: “I feel so much more comfortable at work knowing my mum is here. We used to eat lunch together too until I met some colleague friends and felt more confident.”

Scarlett’s mum, Tracey, 49, a Healthcare Assistant, added: “We’ve always been close, but working together has made us even closer. It’s good to be here for Scarlett if she needs extra support on a shift.”

Working with their mums has provided a confidence boost for some daughters. This is especially true for Catering Assistant, Freya Hodkin, 18, who began working at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, nine months ago after leaving education.

She said: “I’ve found it really helpful that my mum works here as this is my first job. It’s really helped knowing she’s here - having Mum at work has meant I’ve settled in quickly.”

Freya’s mum, Julie, 55, a registered nurse, said: “My daughter’s confidence has really grown in her short time at the hospital. I think she’s really come out of her shell.”

Seeing each other at work regularly has the women bursting with pride too.

Lisa Prince, 58, a housekeeper at the hospital, said: “I can’t believe the role that my daughter Katie does at the hospital, I am extremely proud of her.”

Lisa’s daughter, Katie Dyett, 40, the hospital’s Business Development Manager, added: “It’s great to work with family and to be in a company that allows that. Mum and I are close anyway, but it’s brilliant to see her every day at work and I love people telling me how lovely she is too!”

Many take a lunch or tea break together on their shifts to catch up with their mums at work.

Jo Wilson, 59, an administrator and registered nurse, said: “I regularly have a coffee with my daughter Louise and one of the delicious cakes from our onsite café! We interact a lot at work as we’re both in the admin teams, and it’s nice that we have mutual colleagues and friends too.”

Jo’s daughter, Louise, 40, an administrator, added: “It’s great to be in the same team and work with my mum.”

Some daughters claim they see a different side to their mums at work too.

Freya said: “I hadn’t realised how much of a boss lady my mum was at work! She’s so professional with the medication and working with the consultants – it’s great to see!”

Housekeeping Assistant, Megan Oakley, 31, said: “Mum is very funny, she makes everyone laugh and if I’ve had a tough morning, I know she’ll cheer me up as well.”

Megan’s mum, Tracey Oakley, 54, Healthcare Assistant, said: “I find even though we live quite close to each other, we seem to spend more time together at work – it’s good to have a quick catch up before Megan starts her shift.”

The mums and daughters were looking forward to Mother’s Day and a day off as none of them werescheduled to work on Sunday. Whilst some went out for day trips or meals to mark the occasion, Jo and Louise had other plans.

They said: “We’ll be having Sunday Lunch at home with the family – but we’re making sure Dad does all the cooking!”

Mother and daughter pair Shelly Keyworth, 46, who works in the facilities team at the hospital, and her daughter Chantel Batty, 24, a theatre sterile supply unit assistant, were also be celebrating the occasion at home.

Chantel, who lives her mum, said: “I love working with my mum and she even buys my lunch!”

Mum, Shelly added, “We’re very close anyway, but working together makes us even closer! I’m so proud when colleagues share great comments about Chantel at work.”

Steve Booker, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, said “I think it might be quite rare having so many mums and daughters working together side-by-side in the same hospital.

"We do pride ourselves on the family-like nature of the team here which might be attributed to having so many relatives working together.

"Everyone gets on well and our patients always comment on how happy and caring the hospital team are. We hope that all our colleagues enjoy a special Mother’s Day however they mark the occasion.”

