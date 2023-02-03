Photos show real ale lovers enjoying the return of the Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival

Beer lovers flocked to Chesterfield on Friday to kick off this year’s Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival.

The event, held at the Winding Wheel, returned for the first time since 2020 when the pandemic put a stop to large-scale gatherings.

Jane Lefley, from Chesterfeld CAMRA, said: “We’ve got over 60 beers produced by brewers from Scotland to Norfolk. There will be 26 brewers from within a 25-mile radius of the Winding Wheel and a Thornbridge bar selling four cask beers and four keg beers.”

The festival runs from 11.30am to 5pm and from 6pm until 11pm on both Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4..

Admission is by ticket only. Tickets for the lunchtime sessions are £6 and for the evening sessions are £7.50. They are on sale at various outlets including the Arkwright Arms at Sutton cum Duckmanton; Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road; Rose and Crown, Brampton; Glassworks, Whittington Moor; Pig and Pump, Chesterfield. Book online (booking fee applies) at www.seetickets.com/event/winding-wheel-beer-festival-2023/winding-wheel-camra-/2463121

We went along to the Friday afternoon session and got these great images..

Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival 2023. Paul Hand, Yenal Selcut and Vicki Manhehan at the Thornbridge pop up bar.

Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival 2023. A group of friends enjoying the ales in the function room.

Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival 2023. Josh and Emma Clarke from Chesterfield Arms - the newest brewery in Chesterfield with their Resting Devil ale.

Chesterfield CAMRA beer festival 2023. Chesterfield Winding Wheel beer festival 2023.