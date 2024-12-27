The traditional event, which first started in 1961, once again saw rafters in fancy dress take their home-made vessels on to the river and sail them from Matlock to Cromford Meadows.

As well as a bracing way to burn off the festive over-eating, the event also helps raise money to fund the life-saving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)

Organised by the DASAC (Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs), the event has raised around £2,900 annually, totalling an impressive sum of over £154,000 and provided money for two lifeboats over the years.

The race returned to the water of Derbyshire in 2024 after dangerously high river levels forced a late cancellation last year.

Longtime sponsors have come rushing back already, including Twiggs engineers' merchants, quarrying firm Longcliffe and the Heights of Abraham.

This year’s winners were The Destroyer/Submarine, with second-place awarded to The Grinch and third spot going to Santa's Naughty Elves

A Special Commendation Award also went to the Coca-Cola Truck, for an incredibly valiant effort.

Organisers at the DASAC added: “Congratulations to everyone that took part. Thank you to everyone who participated, spectated or donated! What an amazing turnout and what a fantastic event!

“It's not too late to donate to support the amazing RNLI. We can still hit our donation goal!” You can donate here: https://gofund.me/25c8ba90

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture these great photos.

