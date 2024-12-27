There were some stunning rafts taking to the DerwentThere were some stunning rafts taking to the Derwent
Photos show rafters braving the Boxing Day waters as annual Matlock Raft Race returns

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 09:22 GMT
Hardy souls braved the cold waters of the River Derwent on Boxing Day as the annual Matlock Raft Race took place.

The traditional event, which first started in 1961, once again saw rafters in fancy dress take their home-made vessels on to the river and sail them from Matlock to Cromford Meadows.

As well as a bracing way to burn off the festive over-eating, the event also helps raise money to fund the life-saving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)

Organised by the DASAC (Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs), the event has raised around £2,900 annually, totalling an impressive sum of over £154,000 and provided money for two lifeboats over the years.

The race returned to the water of Derbyshire in 2024 after dangerously high river levels forced a late cancellation last year.

Longtime sponsors have come rushing back already, including Twiggs engineers' merchants, quarrying firm Longcliffe and the Heights of Abraham.

This year’s winners were The Destroyer/Submarine, with second-place awarded to The Grinch and third spot going to Santa's Naughty Elves

A Special Commendation Award also went to the Coca-Cola Truck, for an incredibly valiant effort.

Organisers at the DASAC added: “Congratulations to everyone that took part. Thank you to everyone who participated, spectated or donated! What an amazing turnout and what a fantastic event!

“It's not too late to donate to support the amazing RNLI. We can still hit our donation goal!” You can donate here: https://gofund.me/25c8ba90

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture these great photos.

Rafters took to the waters on Boxing Day

1. Matlock Raft Race

Rafters took to the waters on Boxing Day Photo: NICK RHODES

The race saw home-made boats from all corners of the country come together to join in the fun

2. Matlock Raft Race

The race saw home-made boats from all corners of the country come together to join in the fun Photo: NICK RHODES

Rafters again showed their great creativity with their vesslels - including a floating cricket wicket

3. Matlock Raft Race

Rafters again showed their great creativity with their vesslels - including a floating cricket wicket Photo: NICK RHODES

The event dates back to 1961

4. Matlock Raft Race

The event dates back to 1961 Photo: NICK RHODES

